Hurricanes vs. Senators Injury Report Today - October 11
The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0) heading into their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (0-0-0) currently features just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 11.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the league last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Carolina gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.
Senators Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 259 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Senators had the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- Ottawa conceded 270 total goals (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- Their -11 goal differential was 21st in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Senators (+180)
|6
