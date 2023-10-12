It's Week 6 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you've come to the right place!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 6

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Sam LaPorta Lions 71.9 14.4 6.2 Travis Kelce Chiefs 67.2 16.8 9.2 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 65.4 13.1 7.8 Cole Kmet Bears 64.2 12.8 5.8 Mark Andrews Ravens 60.5 15.1 7 George Kittle 49ers 56.5 11.3 4.6 Evan Engram Jaguars 55.0 11.0 7.4 Dallas Goedert Eagles 47.5 9.5 5.6 Darren Waller Giants 46.9 9.4 6.8 Hunter Henry Patriots 46.6 9.3 5 Logan Thomas Commanders 46.5 11.6 6.2 Dalton Schultz Texans 44.4 8.9 5.4 Jonnu Smith Falcons 43.6 8.7 5.4 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 43.5 8.7 5.6 Zach Ertz Cardinals 42.6 8.5 6.8 Tyler Higbee Rams 39.6 7.9 5.8 Kyle Pitts Falcons 38.4 7.7 6.4 Tyler Conklin Jets 37.3 7.5 4.6 Luke Musgrave Packers 33.9 6.8 4.6 Noah Gray Chiefs 29.3 5.9 3 Kylen Granson Colts 29.3 5.9 4.4 Hayden Hurst Panthers 29.0 5.8 3.8 Dalton Kincaid Bills 28.8 5.8 3.8 David Njoku Browns 27.8 7.0 4.5 Donald Parham Chargers 27.3 6.8 2

This Week's Games

