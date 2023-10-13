Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bath County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Bath County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bath County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Bath County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Elliston, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
