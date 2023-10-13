This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chesapeake County, Virginia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Hickory High School at Grassfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Branch High School at Great Bridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Deep Creek High School at Oscar Smith High School