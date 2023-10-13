Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chesapeake County, Virginia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Hickory High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Branch High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deep Creek High School at Oscar Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
