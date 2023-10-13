There is high school football action in Chesterfield County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Chesterfield County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Matoaca High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hopewell, VA

Hopewell, VA Conference: Central

Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian High School at Powhatan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Powhatan, VA

Powhatan, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lloyd C. Bird High School at Huguenot High School