Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Falls Church County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Hanover County
  • Richmond County

    • Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Justice High School at Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manassas Park High School at Meridian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Falls Church, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

