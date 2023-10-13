We have 2023 high school football competition in Montgomery County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Auburn High School at Fort Chiswell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on October 13

6:55 PM ET on October 13 Location: Max Meadows, VA

Max Meadows, VA Conference: Mountain Empire

Mountain Empire How to Stream: Watch Here

Bath County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Elliston, VA

Elliston, VA Conference: Pioneer

Pioneer How to Stream: Watch Here

Pulaski County High School at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School