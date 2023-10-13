If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Prince William County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Freedom High School - Woodbridge at Woodbridge Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at C.D. Hylton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gar-Field High School at Forest Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Battlefield High School at Gainesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Gainesville, VA
    • Conference: Cedar Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Patriot High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sherando High School at Kettle Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

