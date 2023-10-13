We have 2023 high school football action in Smyth County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Northwood High School at Holston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Damascus, VA

Damascus, VA Conference: Hogoheegee

Hogoheegee How to Stream: Watch Here

Rural Retreat High School at Chilhowie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Chilhowie, VA

Chilhowie, VA Conference: Hogoheegee

Hogoheegee How to Stream: Watch Here

Tazewell High School at Marion Senior High School