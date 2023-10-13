Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Surry County, Virginia this week.
Surry County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Surry County High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Windsor, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
