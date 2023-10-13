Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Tazewell County, Virginia this week.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Virginia High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Richlands, VA

Richlands, VA Conference: Southwest

Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Tazewell High School at Marion Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Marion, VA

Marion, VA Conference: Southwest

Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Graham High School