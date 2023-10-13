As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 198-ranked Ankita Raina and No. 366 Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie will be squaring off at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Winners Open Info

Tournament: Winners Open

Winners Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel:

Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Susan Bandecchi vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Bandecchi (-200) Grammatikopoulou (+140) Ankita Raina vs. Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Raina (-200) Ghioroaie (+140) Mara Gae vs. Martha Matoula Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:15 AM ET Matoula (-500) Gae (+300) Ipek Oz vs. Quinn Gleason Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:15 AM ET Oz (-160) Gleason (+115) Ekaterina Makarova vs. Briana Szabo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET - - Ilinca Dalina Amariei vs. Valeriya Strakhova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Strakhova (-160) Amariei (+115) Maria Sara PoPa vs. Anastasiya Konstantinovna Soboleva Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:45 AM ET Soboleva (-300) PoPa (+200) Dalila Jakupovic vs. Vivian Heisen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Jakupovic (-1000) Heisen (+500)

