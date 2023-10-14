The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Colorado State Rams (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Broncos are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-7.5) 60.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Boise State vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Colorado State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Boise State & Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Colorado State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

