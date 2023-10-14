The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) take on the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their most recent game, while the Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Hurricanes vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Kings 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)

Kings (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Kings Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes were 16-11-27 in overtime games as part of a 52-21-9 overall record last season.

Carolina picked up 58 points (25-9-8) in the 42 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the eight games last season the Hurricanes scored only one goal, they went 2-4-2 (six points).

Carolina finished 6-8-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).

The Hurricanes scored more than two goals in 64 games (52-7-5, 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina recorded a single power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to register 44 points.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes were outshot by their opponent 15 times, and went 7-5-3 (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 3rd 34.8 Shots 32.4 11th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 20th 19.76% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Hurricanes vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

