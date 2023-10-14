The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) and Los Angeles Kings (0-1) square off at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Hurricanes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-130) Kings (+110) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes recorded a 15-11 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.

Carolina was 15-11 (57.7%) a season ago when it played with moneyline odds of -130 or stronger.

The Hurricanes' implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this matchup.

Carolina and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's total (6 goals) 46 times last season.

Hurricanes vs Kings Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Kings Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 274 (10th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Carolina gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

The 50 power-play goals Carolina put up last season (on 253 chances) ranked 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 19.76% power-play conversion rate was 20th in the league.

Carolina scored 11 shorthanded goals last season.

The Hurricanes' 84.38% penalty-kill success rate was second-best in the league.

The Hurricanes had the fifth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.9%.

Carolina scored on 9.2% of its shots as a team (26th in league).

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

