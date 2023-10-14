In the game between the Oregon State Beavers and UCLA Bruins on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Beavers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (+3.5) Under (54.5) Oregon State 24, UCLA 23

Week 7 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The Beavers have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Beavers have three wins in five games against the spread this season.

Oregon State has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

There have been three Beavers games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Oregon State games this season.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bruins based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

The Bruins is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

UCLA has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The Bruins have not hit the over on a point total in four games with a set over/under.

The average over/under in UCLA games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Beavers vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 38.5 19.7 34 7.7 43 31.7 UCLA 30.6 12.2 37 12.3 21 12

