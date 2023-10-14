The Rhode Island Rams (4-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Richmond Spiders (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Meade Stadium in a CAA battle.

Rhode Island ranks 63rd in scoring defense this year (27.3 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 23rd-best in the FCS with 32.7 points per game. Richmond ranks 72nd in the FCS with 23.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 44th with 24.8 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Richmond vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Venue: Meade Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Richmond vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

Richmond Rhode Island 318.8 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.2 (13th) 349.2 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (87th) 107.8 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.0 (84th) 211.0 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.2 (10th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has put up 589 passing yards, or 98.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 60 times for 259 yards (43.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Milan Howard has piled up 148 yards (on 36 carries) with one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro has collected 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 429 (71.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has six touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put together a 214-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 18 targets.

Ja'Vion Griffin's nine catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 111 yards (18.5 ypg).

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill has thrown for 1,670 yards (278.3 ypg) to lead Rhode Island, completing 58.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie has racked up 321 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone four times.

This season, Gabe Sloat has carried the ball 46 times for 154 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 134 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers has hauled in 24 receptions for 506 yards (84.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Marquis Buchanan has caught 18 passes for 377 yards (62.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Darius Savedge has a total of 330 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

