When the Virginia Tech Hokies match up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection system predicts the Hokies will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia Tech (-1.5) Toss Up (48.5) Virginia Tech 25, Wake Forest 22

Week 7 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 55.6%.

The Hokies have two wins against the spread this year.

Virginia Tech has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Two of the Hokies' four games have gone over the point total.

The average point total for Virginia Tech games this season is 48.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The Demon Deacons have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

When it has played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Wake Forest is 1-0 against the spread.

No Demon Deacons four games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average point total for Wake Forest this season is 8.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Hokies vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 23.5 26.7 30.3 20.7 16.7 32.7 Wake Forest 25.6 21.6 29.7 22.3 19.5 20.5

