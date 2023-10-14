NEC teams were in action for one game in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

LIU Post vs. Maine

Week 7 NEC Results

Maine 24 LIU Post 13

Maine Leaders

  • Passing: Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS)

LIU Post Leaders

  • Passing: Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS)
  • Receiving: Michael Love (2 TAR, 2 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

MaineLIU Post
339Total Yards357
235Passing Yards193
104Rushing Yards164
0Turnovers2

Next Week's NEC Games

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Wagner Seahawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Duquesne Dukes

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
  • TV Channel: NEC Front Row
  • Favorite: -

