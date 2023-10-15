Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (90-72) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on October 15.

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Astros have been favored 115 times and won 62, or 53.9%, of those games.
  • Houston has a record of 44-38, a 53.7% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
  • Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.
  • The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its opponents are 1-7-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
  • The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (51%) in those games.
  • Texas has a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).
  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 1 @ Diamondbacks W 8-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson
October 7 Twins W 6-4 Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober
October 8 Twins L 6-2 Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez
October 10 @ Twins W 9-1 Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray
October 11 @ Twins W 3-2 Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan
October 15 Rangers - Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery
October 16 Rangers - Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi
October 18 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA
October 19 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 3 @ Rays W 4-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
October 4 @ Rays W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
October 7 @ Orioles W 3-2 Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Bradish
October 8 @ Orioles W 11-8 Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez
October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer
October 15 @ Astros - Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
October 16 @ Astros - Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
October 18 Astros - TBA vs TBA
October 19 Astros - TBA vs TBA

