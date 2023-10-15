Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (90-72) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on October 15.

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 115 times and won 62, or 53.9%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 44-38, a 53.7% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its opponents are 1-7-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (51%) in those games.

Texas has a win-loss record of 8-11 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 1 @ Diamondbacks W 8-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Nelson October 7 Twins W 6-4 Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober October 8 Twins L 6-2 Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez October 10 @ Twins W 9-1 Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray October 11 @ Twins W 3-2 Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan October 15 Rangers - Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery October 16 Rangers - Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi October 18 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA October 19 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule