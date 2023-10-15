The Washington Commanders (2-3) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they aim to break their three-game losing skid in a game with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Falcons square off against the Commanders, here are their recent betting trends and insights. As the Commanders ready for this matchup against the Falcons, here are their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-2.5) 42.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-2.5) 42 -136 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

Washington vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Washington owns two wins against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, the Commanders have two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, three of Washington's five games have hit the over.

Atlanta is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

One of Atlanta's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.