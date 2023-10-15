Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 190.8 per game.

Samuel has collected 243 yards on 23 receptions with one TD, averaging 48.6 yards per game so far this season.

Samuel vs. the Falcons

Samuel vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 9.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 9.5 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 190.8 passing yards per game given up by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Falcons' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Samuel has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has been targeted on 27 of his team's 191 passing attempts this season (14.1% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 9.0 yards per target (32nd in NFL).

Samuel, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Samuel has been targeted three times in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

