Hayden Hurst will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers play the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hurst has reeled in 13 passes on 19 targets for 100 yards and one score, averaging 20.0 yards per game so far this year.

Hurst vs. the Dolphins

Hurst vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Dolphins surrender 237.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins have the No. 16 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding seven this season (1.4 per game).

Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Hurst Receiving Insights

Hurst has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this year.

Hurst has received 9.4% of his team's 202 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He is averaging 5.3 yards per target (109th in league play), averaging 100 yards on 19 passes thrown his way.

Hurst, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Hurst (two red zone targets) has been targeted 10.5% of the time in the red zone (19 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hurst's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

