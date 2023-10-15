The Carolina Hurricanes (off a win in their last game) and the Anaheim Ducks (off a defeat) will meet on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Hurricanes vs Ducks Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes ranked 15th in the NHL last season with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals the Hurricanes scored last season ranked 18th in the NHL (on 253 power-play chances).

The Hurricanes were 20th in the league with a 19.76% power-play conversion rate.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.1% Sebastian Aho 75 36 31 67 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 43 61 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 50%

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.

The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the NHL.

Ducks Key Players