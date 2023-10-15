The Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) take on the Anaheim Ducks (0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, October 15 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO. The Hurricanes took down the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-300) Ducks (+230) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes won 57.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline last season (15-11).

Last season, Carolina finished 1-1 in the two games they were moneyline favorites of shorter -300.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied probability of 75.0% to win.

Last season, 46 of Carolina's games went over Sunday's total of 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Ducks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Ducks Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 206 (31st) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes' 262 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 15th in the league.

Carolina allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

The 50 power-play goals Carolina put up last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 chances.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

The 11 shorthanded goals Carolina scored last season ranked fourth among all NHL teams.

The Hurricanes had the league's second-best penalty-kill percentage (84.38%).

The Hurricanes had the fifth-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 52.9%.

Carolina scored on 9.2% of its shots (26th in league).

The Hurricanes earned nine shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

