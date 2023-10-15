Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 6 matchup with the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Sanders' stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Sanders has rushed for 190 yards on 61 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (24 targets) for 81 yards.
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|61
|190
|1
|3.1
|24
|15
|81
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
