The Carolina Panthers (0-5) will aim to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Panthers Insights

This season the Panthers average 8.8 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Dolphins allow (27).

The Panthers average 58.8 fewer yards per game (294.4) than the Dolphins give up (353.2).

This season Carolina racks up 96 rushing yards per game, 19.8 fewer than Miami allows (115.8).

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (5).

Panthers Away Performance

On the road, the Panthers put up 20.3 points per game and give up 34.3. That is more than they score (18.2) and concede (28.8) overall.

The Panthers' average yards gained (333.7) and allowed (341) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 294.4 and 325.8, respectively.

Carolina accumulates 234.7 passing yards per game in road games (36.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 196 in road games (11 more than overall).

The Panthers' average rushing yards gained (99) and conceded (145) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 96 and 140.8, respectively.

On the road, the Panthers convert 46.5% of third downs and allow 27.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (40.8%), and less than they allow (29.8%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Seattle L 37-27 CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota L 21-13 FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit L 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami - CBS 10/29/2023 Houston - FOX 11/5/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago - Amazon Prime Video

