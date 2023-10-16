Our computer model projects a victory for the Los Angeles Chargers when they face the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Cowboys are totaling 26.8 points per game offensively this season (seventh in NFL), and they are surrendering 16.6 points per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball. On the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers are a bottom-five unit, giving up 404 total yards per game (second-worst). Fortunately, they are excelling on offense, generating 388.8 total yards per contest (fourth-best).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Cowboys vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+1.5) Under (51) Chargers 25, Cowboys 23

Place your bets on the Cowboys-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Dallas games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

The over/under for this game is 51 points, 8.1 more than the average point total for Cowboys games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chargers based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Los Angeles has won two games against the spread this year.

Los Angeles games have hit the over twice this season.

Chargers games average 49.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 26.8 16.6 34 6.5 22 23.3 Los Angeles 27.5 26 29 26.5 26 25.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.