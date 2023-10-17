Anthony DeAngelo will be among those in action Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Fancy a bet on DeAngelo in the Hurricanes-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony DeAngelo vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

DeAngelo Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 70 games last season, DeAngelo had a plus-minus rating of -27, and averaged 19:03 on the ice.

In 11 of 70 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

DeAngelo had an assist in 26 of 70 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of DeAngelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeAngelo Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, conceding 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.

Their -82 goal differential ranked 29th in the league.

