The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1) take on the San Jose Sharks (0-1-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 in their most recent game, while the Sharks are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Sharks 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sharks (+230)

Sharks (+230) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) had a 16-11-27 record last season in matchups that needed overtime.

Carolina was 25-9-8 (58 points) in its 42 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times last season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they had a 2-4-2 record, picking up six points.

Carolina finished 6-8-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 16 points).

The Hurricanes scored more than two goals in 64 games (52-7-5, 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina scored a lone power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to register 44 points.

In the 77 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina was 50-21-6 (106 points).

The Hurricanes' opponent had more shots in 15 games last season. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those contests (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.84 25th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.84 30th 3rd 34.8 Shots 29.5 23rd 1st 26 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 20th 19.76% Power Play % 18.39% 25th 2nd 84.38% Penalty Kill % 82.38% 8th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.