The Liberty Flames (6-0) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) square off on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Williams Stadium in a clash of CUSA foes.

Liberty has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (13th-best with 479 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 315.7 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Middle Tennessee is compiling 389 total yards per game (72nd-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FBS defensively (398.6 total yards surrendered per game).

See below as we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Liberty Middle Tennessee 479 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (45th) 315.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (117th) 253.5 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.7 (106th) 225.5 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (40th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (102nd) 15 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (94th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 1,353 yards, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 337 yards (56.2 ypg) on 69 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 592 yards on 98 carries while finding paydirt three times.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 18 receptions for 438 yards (73 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Treon Sibley has caught 16 passes while averaging 64.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Elijah Smoot has hauled in seven catches for 145 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has 1,819 passing yards, or 259.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.6% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 22.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Jaiden Credle has run the ball 58 times for 316 yards, with two touchdowns.

Frank Peasant has racked up 49 carries and totaled 171 yards with two touchdowns.

Holden Willis has hauled in 412 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Elijah Metcalf has 35 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 409 yards (58.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Justin Olson's 29 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 333 yards (47.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty or Middle Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.