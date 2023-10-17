Oddsmakers heavily favor the Liberty Flames (6-0) when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA foes at Williams Stadium. Liberty is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in this matchup.

Liberty has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (13th-best with 479 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 315.7 yards allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, Middle Tennessee ranks 72nd in the FBS (389 total yards per game) and 103rd on defense (398.6 total yards allowed per game).

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -13.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Liberty Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Flames have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 287.3 total yards allowed per game (24th-best). They haven't played as well on offense, with 463.3 total yards per game (-7-worst).

While the Flames rank 92nd in points per game over the last three contests (30), they rank ninth-best on defense (11.7 points allowed per game) over that three-game period.

In terms of passing offense, Liberty ranks -35-worst with 196.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 95th by surrendering 195.3 passing yards per game over its last three games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Flames have been getting it done over the last three contests, compiling 266.7 rushing yards per game (ninth-best). They rank 31st over the last three games on the other side of the ball (92 rushing yards per game allowed).

Over their last three games, the Flames have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Liberty has hit the over once.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Two of Liberty's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Liberty has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

Liberty has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 0.0%.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,353 yards (225.5 ypg) on 76-of-132 passing with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 337 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has 592 rushing yards on 98 carries with three touchdowns.

CJ Daniels' team-high 438 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 34 targets) with three touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has reeled in 16 passes while averaging 64.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Elijah Smoot has been the target of 17 passes and racked up seven grabs for 145 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

CJ Bazile Jr. has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 14 tackles.

Tyren Dupree, Liberty's tackle leader, has 45 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Brylan Green leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 16 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

