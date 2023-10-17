Michael Bunting will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks meet at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Bunting are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Michael Bunting vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bunting Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Bunting had a plus-minus rating of +21, and averaged 15:47 on the ice.

He had a goal in 19 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

In 21 of 82 games last season, Bunting had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 54.1% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

