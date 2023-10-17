The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis among them, face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Jarvis are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Seth Jarvis vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Jarvis averaged 16:12 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +10.

He scored a goal in a game 12 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 21 of 82 games last season, Jarvis had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

Jarvis' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-82) ranked 29th in the league.

