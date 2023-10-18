Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 3 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 18
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros meet for Game 3 of the ALCS, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. The Rangers took the first two games.
The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer
- Scherzer (13-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in 27 games this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- Scherzer has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Max Scherzer vs. Astros
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.437) and 222 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Astros in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over 11 innings.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- The Astros are sending Javier (10-5) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 31 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
- Javier is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Javier will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).
- He is looking to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.
- The 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Cristian Javier vs. Rangers
- He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 881 total runs scored while batting .263 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .452 slugging percentage (third in MLB play) and has hit a total of 233 home runs (third in the league).
- Javier has a 16.62 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.
