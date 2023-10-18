Today's WNBA Playoff slate has just one game -- the Las Vegas Aces taking on the New York Liberty.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces look to pull off an away win at the Liberty on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6

-6 NYL Odds to Win: -241

-241 LVA Odds to Win: +194

+194 Total: 169.5 points

