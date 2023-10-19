High school football is on the schedule this week in Amherst County, Virginia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Amherst County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Amherst County High School at Rustburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Rustburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rustburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

