In one of the many compelling matchups on the NFL slate in Week 7, the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens hit the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

There are usually plenty of NFL player prop bets offered for each and every matchup. Scroll down to see what options you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week's slate.

Jaguars at Saints

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 19

8:15 PM ET on October 19 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derek Carr Props: 238.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

238.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110) Travis Etienne Props: 63.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 21.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on New Orleans vs. Jacksonville player props with BetMGM.

Lions at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 22

1:00 PM ET on October 22 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 223.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 53.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

223.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 53.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Jared Goff Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Baltimore vs. Detroit player props with BetMGM.

Raiders at Bears

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 22

1:00 PM ET on October 22 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Chicago vs. Las Vegas player props with BetMGM.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 22

1:00 PM ET on October 22 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Baker Mayfield Props: 228.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 12.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

228.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 12.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110) Desmond Ridder Props: 212.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 9.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta player props with BetMGM.

Bills at Patriots

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 22

1:00 PM ET on October 22 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on New England vs. Buffalo player props with BetMGM.

Commanders at Giants

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 22

1:00 PM ET on October 22 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on New York vs. Washington player props with BetMGM.

Browns at Colts

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 22

1:00 PM ET on October 22 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Indianapolis vs. Cleveland player props with BetMGM.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 22

4:05 PM ET on October 22 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Kenneth Walker III Props: 77.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

77.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Joshua Dobbs Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Seattle vs. Arizona player props with BetMGM.

Steelers at Rams

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 22

4:05 PM ET on October 22 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh player props with BetMGM.

Chargers at Chiefs

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 22

4:25 PM ET on October 22 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 278.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

278.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Justin Herbert Props: 267.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Bet on Kansas City vs. Los Angeles player props with BetMGM.

Packers at Broncos

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 22

4:25 PM ET on October 22 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Russell Wilson Props: 216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 23.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

216.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 23.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) Jordan Love Props: 231.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Denver vs. Green Bay player props with BetMGM.

Dolphins at Eagles

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 22

8:20 PM ET on October 22 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jalen Hurts Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Raheem Mostert Props: 49.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bet on Philadelphia vs. Miami player props with BetMGM.

49ers at Vikings

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 23

8:15 PM ET on October 23 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bet on Minnesota vs. San Francisco player props with BetMGM.

