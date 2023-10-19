Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Campbell County, Virginia this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Galax County
  • Bristol County
  • Appomattox County
  • Manassas County
  • Rockingham County
  • Fluvanna County
  • Virginia Beach County
  • Newport News County
  • Tazewell County
  • Spotsylvania County

    • Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Amherst County High School at Rustburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Rustburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Appomattox County High School at William Campbell High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Gladys, VA
    • Conference: Dogwood
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Amherst County High School at Rustburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rustburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.