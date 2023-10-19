Hurricanes vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 19
Thursday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Carolina Hurricanes (3-1, -145 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Seattle Kraken (0-3-1, +120 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Carolina's four games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6 goals.
- In the four times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 3-1 in those games.
- The Kraken have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of the time).
- Seattle's moneyline odds have been +120 or longer twice this season, and it lost both.
