Sun Belt action features the James Madison Dukes (6-0) taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Dukes are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Marshall matchup.

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-3.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-4.5) 52.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Marshall Betting Trends

James Madison has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Dukes have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Marshall has covered twice in five games with a spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.