Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Scott County, Virginia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rye Cove High School at Chilhowie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Chilhowie, VA

Chilhowie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hancock County High School at Twin Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Nickelsville, VA

Nickelsville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gate City High School at John Battle High School