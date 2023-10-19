Root for your favorite local high school football team in Wise County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Shenandoah County
  • Norfolk County
  • Norton County
  • New Kent County
  • Harrisonburg County
  • Prince George County
  • Falls Church County
  • Bath County
  • Warren County
  • Isle of Wight County

    • Wise County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thomas Walker High School at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Coeburn, VA
    • Conference: Cumberland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.