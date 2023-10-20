If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Alexandria County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    West Potomac High School at Alexandria City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manassas Park High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Vernon High School at Annandale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Annandale, VA
    • Conference: District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Justice High School at Edison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

