Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bedford County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Northside High School at Staunton River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Moneta, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookville High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
