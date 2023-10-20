Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Chesapeake County, Virginia this week.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Great Bridge High School at Deep Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Conference: Southeastern

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Hickory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Conference: Southeastern

How to Stream: Watch Here

Grassfield High School at Nansemond River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: Suffolk, VA

Conference: Southeastern

How to Stream: Watch Here

Oscar Smith High School at King's Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Location: Suffolk, VA

Conference: Southeastern

How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Branch High School at Indian River High School