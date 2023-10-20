Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Fairfax County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Centreville High School at Chantilly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Chantilly, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South County High School at W. T. Woodson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Herndon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Herndon, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westfield High School at Oakton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    James W Robinson High School at Fairfax High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fairfax, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Lakes High School at Madison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • Conference: District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington-Liberty High School at McLean High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: McLean, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Braddock High School at West Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Vernon High School at Annandale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Annandale, VA
    • Conference: District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    John R Lewis High School at Falls Church High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Falls Church, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

