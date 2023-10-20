Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Franklin County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Franklin County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sussex, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Byrd High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.