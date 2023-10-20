If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Loudoun County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Rock Ridge High School at Unity Reed High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Manassas, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Potomac Falls High School at Riverside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Leesburg, VA
    • Conference: Potomac
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Broad Run High School at Woodgrove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Purcellville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dominion High School at Tuscarora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Leesburg, VA
    • Conference: Dulles
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Park View High School at John Champe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Aldie, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Heritage High School at Loudoun Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Purcellville, VA
    • Conference: Dulles
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stone Bridge High School at Independence High School - Ashburn

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Ashburn, VA
    • Conference: Potomac
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

