Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

    • Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Brookville High School at Jefferson Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Forest, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: Seminole
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Christchurch School at Virginia Episcopal School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Lynchburg, VA
    • Conference: VISAA Division 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

