Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lynchburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Brookville High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Christchurch School at Virginia Episcopal School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
